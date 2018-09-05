Iranian defense minister to visit China

Iran's Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Amir Hatami will travel to China at the head of a senior-ranking delegation, recounted an announcement issued by the public relations department of the ministry.

He is visiting Beijing upon the invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

During this visit, he will meet with Chinese defense minister and a host of other military and political officials of this country to discuss the regional and international developments, bilateral relations and cooperation on military and defense areas. He is also slated to pay official visit to some military units and industrial plants in China.

As Hatami also serves as the secretary of the committee responsible about developing Makran coasts, he will also meet with economic officials of China.

YNG/IRN83023056