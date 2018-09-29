Domestically-designed heavy-duty firefighting aircraft unveiled + video

The unveiling ceremony was held with Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, chief of Iran’s Department of Environment Isa Kalantari and VP for science and technology Sorena Sattari in attendance.

The modern firefighting system can drop 18 tons of water in five seconds on a specific area and with an appropriate pattern, Hatami told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

The technology of designing and manufacturing such a system was exclusively in hands of few countries, and experts of the Defense Ministry could successfully design and launch such a modern system, he added.

Accordingly, this equipment can be installed on various heavy aircrafts to facilitate the firefighting missions across the country, Hatami highlighted.

This firefighting system has been installed on a Tupolev-154 and the aircraft will undertake its first operation on Sunday in Hour al-Azim wetland, Southwestern Iran, IRIB reported.

