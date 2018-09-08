Hatami visits China’s Astronaut Training Center

The Iranian minister visited different sections of the training center and got acquainted with China’s space station project which is going to be launched in 2020.

Hatami, heading a high-ranking delegation, traveled to china upon the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe. He held separate meetings with Fenghe and Vice-Chairmen of China’s Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia and discussed latest developments in the region and the status of bilateral cooperation.

The main aim of this trip was to discuss previous defense agreement which was inked between the two countries in 2016, he told IRNA. The two sides reviewed the agreement’s content during the visit, he said, adding that some of its parts are being properly implemented and both countries have made the necessary arrangements to facilitate enforcing of those sections which has had a slower progress.

He has left Beijing for Tehran at noon.

MAH/IRN83026273/83026307