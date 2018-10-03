Iran congratulates new Iraq’s president on election

In a Tuesday message, Ghasemi offered congratulations to Barham Salihon on his election as the new Iraqi president and hoped that the long friendly ties between the two countries would further expand in his new presidency term.

Also in a separate message, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi felicitated Salih on his election.

On Tuesday, Iraqi parliament elected the Kurdish politician Barham Salih as the new president of the country. As a veteran Kurdish politician from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political party, Barham Salih was running against his sole challenger from the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP), Fuad Hussein, who withdrew from the second round of the vote after witnessing his 90 votes compared to Salih’s 165 in the first round.

