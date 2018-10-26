Larijani congratulates Iraqi PM on formation of new cabinet

In a letter published on Friday, Larijani congratulated the vote of confidence of Iraqi Parliament to the new cabinet, adding that the Iranian Parliament is ready to further deepen ties between the two countries.

“I’m determined that in your administration term, the two nations will see increased ties in political, economic, cultural and parliamentary areas," he wrote.

Larijani further wished Abdul Mahdi health and success and the people of Iraq prosperity and felicity.

Iraqi lawmakers approved the majority of Abdul Mahdi’s cabinet on Wednesday to form the cabinet some five months after the parliamentary elections. 14 out of 22 ministers are approved while some key posts including defense and interior ministers are still vacant.

