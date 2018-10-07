  1. Politics
Syrian Army thwarts ISIL infiltration attempt in Sweida Badiya

SWEIDA, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the allied forces, on Saturday continued to tighten the noose around ISIL terrorists’ remnants in depth of the rocky cliffs surroundings Tuloul al-Safa, the last stronghold for terrorists deep in Sweida eastern Badiya (desert).

SANA’s reporter said that the army units during the past hours launched rocket and artillery strikes against the terrorists’ positions in Sweida eastern Badiya, destroying the positions used by terrorists as hiding places and inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and arms.

The army units foiled a terrorist infiltration attempt towards an army point on the northwestern direction, killing a number of terrorists, among them snipers wearing explosive belts that had been dismantled by the engineering units, the reported added.

The army continues to advance in the depth of the rocky cliffs, comb the caves and the caverns in the recently liberated areas, seizing weapons and munitions left behind by the terrorists, the reporter indicated.

