Vital Syrian Nassib border crossing to open soon

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that whenever Damascus and Amman could agree on the details, they would make progress on issues of mutual concern.

The re-opening of the border following successful military operations in Daraa province, has strategic implications.

Daraa's liberation from Takfiri terrorists in the summer paved the way for a return to calm and the restoration of Damascus's rule in Syria’s south. Any commercial and economic activity without security on the roads and at border crossings is not possible. Expressing the interest of the Jordanian Foreign Minister in opening the country's shared borders with Syria reflects the fact that Jordan, which during the years of the internal crisis in Syria had been a source of terrorist support, ended up being on the wrong side of the conflict.

The resumption of Jordan's economic ties with Syria may mark the nascent end of the crisis. Jordan and Syria are moving toward normalizing economic relations.

The Nassib route, known as the southern gate of Syria, is the latest border crossing that starts from Aleppo in northern Syria and extends to the south of the country. It plays an important role in the transit of goods and services between Jordan, Syria and beyond.

The side effect is also the boom of local businesses on both sides of the border, especially in Syria. It will allow Syrians to return to normal live after years of crisis and economic woes.

Perhaps, apart from all the effects of the reopening of Nassib route, the psychological effect may be the most important part of it. As an important link in the West-Arab axis, Jordan played a big role in the financing and training of the terrorists in Syria, and also helped provide medical services.

With such a background, Jordan had to close its borders with Syria, but now Amman must rebuild its relationship with Syria and try to compensate for past mistakes, particularly its destructive role against Syria.

