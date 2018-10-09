Syrian Army tightens grip on ISIL remnants in al-Safa hills, Sweida

SANA’s reporter said that army units carried out during the past few hours a new military operation against ISIL terrorists within the rocky cliffs of Sweida desert, expanding their control over the area after fierce clashes with terrorists who suffered heavy losses in ranks and equipment.

The army’s advance came in parallel with artillery and air strikes focused on the movement of terrorists, which resulted in the destruction of their fortified points and caves and killing a number of terrorists, including snipers.

The continuous military operations in the area contributed to tightening the grip on ISIL remnants amid a state of confusion and successive collapses in their ranks after the destruction of their defense lines, cutting off their supply routes, and thwarting their attempts to flee the area.

