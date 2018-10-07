Iranian knowledge-based firms to enter Ugandan agriculture sector

The MoU was inked by Mostafa Ghanei, Vice Presidency’s director of biotechnology development department, and Seyed Mohammad Ali Mousavi, the representative of the holding.

As per the agreement, the Vice Presidency will be obliged to help Iranian companies in different aspects including mainating activity in Uganda’s agriculture sector through provision of appropriate farmlands, facilitating the exports of knowledge-based firms' services to the African country, transfering technology on biotechnological agriculture, and conducting comprehensive studies about agricultural status and conditions in Africa, particularly Uganda.

The MoU is valid for a period of three year, and will be renewed in case of consent.

MR/4423048