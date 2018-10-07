  1. Technology
Iranian knowledge-based firms to enter Ugandan agriculture sector

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology and Iran-Uganda Holding with the aim of boosting Iranian knowledge-based companies’ footprint in the African country’s agricultural sector.

The MoU was inked by Mostafa Ghanei, Vice Presidency’s director of biotechnology development department, and Seyed Mohammad Ali Mousavi, the representative of the holding.

As per the agreement, the Vice Presidency will be obliged to help Iranian companies in different aspects including mainating activity in Uganda’s agriculture sector through provision of appropriate farmlands, facilitating the exports of knowledge-based firms' services to the African country, transfering technology on biotechnological agriculture, and conducting comprehensive studies about agricultural status and conditions in Africa, particularly Uganda.

The MoU is valid for a period of three year, and will be renewed in case of consent.

