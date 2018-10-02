Oil Min. Zanganeh to attend Russian Energy Week Forum

According to the Public Relations Department of Iran’s embassy in Moscow, Zanganeh is scheduled to take part and deliver a speech at the Forum’s panel about global gas market in 2030.

The Iranian minister is slated to hold talks with his counterparts from other participating countries, as well as senior Russian officials on the sidelines of the event.

Russian Energy Week International Forum will be held from 3 to 6 October in the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ in Moscow. The event, according to its website, aims to “demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy.”

The Forum will serve as a platform for a discussion of the main challenges faced by the energy sector and topical problems involving the development of gas industry, oil industry, coal industry, petrochemistry, electricity energy conservation and increased energy efficiency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, and Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo will also take part at the Forum.

MS