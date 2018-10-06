EU's Juncker defends Iran nuclear deal despite US sanctions

Jean-Claude Juncker gave an address at the Austrian Parliament where he said the EU should defend its participation in the historic pact – which saw Tehran trade-in its nuclear program for less restrictive international sanctions – so that European businesses were not affected by fresh US sanctions drawn up after President Donald Trump's decision to scrap his country's involvement in the 2015 deal.

Europeans have resorted to the implementation of the ‘Blocking Statute’ in order to protect European companies cooperating with Iran to counter US sanctions imposed on Iran.

Also, Brussels is set to launch a new mechanism to continue legal banking exchanges with the Islamic Republic of Iran against Washington’s financial sanctions.

MA/PR