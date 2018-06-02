JCPOA shouldn't be sacrificed over US domestic affairs

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – President of European Commission (EU) Jean-Claude Juncker said Sat. that the Iran nuclear deal should not be sacrificed by US government over of its internal political interests.

EU should take effective measures to protect the main provisions stipulated in Iran’s nuclear deal and should not let US to sacrifice this important deal over of its internal political interests, Juncker told a Geman newspaper on Saturday.

Terminating Iran’s nuclear deal by US government will have no benefit for the global peace and security, he added.

Huncker called on EU Member States to fully support the JCPOA; otherwise, Europe’s position against Washington will be undermined.

Juncker pointed to the increase of US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from EU and said, “we are not seeking trade war with the US, but the American government should know that European countries will not be a slave to the US policies.”

