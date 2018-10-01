Swiss president says JCPOA important for world

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, Swiss President Alain Berset added that it is very important that the International Atomic Energy Agency would be able to continue its inspections and evaluations within the framework of the JCPOA.

He referred to his recent meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York, saying that the two discussed the Iran nuclear deal.

This is a very important agreement, he said, adding that maybe some changes could be made in it in the future.

President Berset then noted Switzerland's role in serving as the protecting power of US interests in Iran, adding that his country has always been committed to dialogue and made every effort to bring the views of the two countries closer.

He further added that Swiss companies are in an uncertain situation due to the impending US sanctions in November.

