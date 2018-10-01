  1. Politics
1 October 2018 - 11:31

Iran dismisses claims of UAE, Bahrain FMs as 'product of their illusive minds'

Iran dismisses claims of UAE, Bahrain FMs as 'product of their illusive minds'

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi dismissed repetitive anti-Iran accusations of Bahrain and the UAE foreign ministers in UN General Assembly as valueless, empty and product of their illusive minds.

In a statement on Sunday, Ghasemi reffered to the worn-out claims made by the Emirati and Bahraini foreign ministers, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran has always followed the policy of showing respect for its neigbours.

He said that mutual respect and good neighbourliness are among the main priorities of Iran’s foreign policy, and meddling in the internal affairs of other countries has never been pursued by the Islamic Republic.

“The alignment of the foreign ministers of Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia with the Zionist regime’s anti-Iran and warmongering policies and attitudes only legitimises the Israelis’ crimes and the regime’s creation of rifts,” Ghasemi noted, adding that Abu Dhabi and Manama are destroying their own legitimacy.

He further noted that the wrong approach will make it more difficult for Muslim countries in the region to build mutual trust among themselves.

The foreign ministry spokesman finally advised the UAE and Bahraini authorities to stop blindly following dictated policies that are against the interests of the regional countries and the Muslim world.

“Instead of making baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran on a daily basis, they had better think about Iran’s initiatives and ideas to provide security, stability and regional cooperation and reduce tensions and misunderstandings in the region,” he concluded.

LR/PR

News Code 138233
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News