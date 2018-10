SHIRAZ, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of Hafez National Day was held at the Tomb of Hafez on Thursday, in the presence of Ali Asghar Mounesan, Head of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization, Esmail Tabadar, the governor of Fars province and a group of other senior officials of the province. Hafez was a 14th-century Persian poet and mystic highly revered by by famous writers and scholars all across the world.