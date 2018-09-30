Iran aluminum production volume up by 10% in five months

Aluminum bauxite, aluminum hydrate and the lime produced in Iran Alumina Company registered a significant growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, IRALCO companies in Arak, Markazi province and HORMOZAL and AL-MAHDI aluminum production companies in Bandar Abbas produced 151,691 tons of various aluminum products from March 21 to August 21, 2018.

Iran’s total aluminum production volume in the past year (ended March 20, 2018) stood at 137,473 tons.

In this period, IRALCO, HORMOZAL and AL-MAHDI aluminum production companies produced 74,764, 47,286 and 29,641 tons of aluminum respectively.

Iran Alumina Company based in Jajarm, North Khorasan province produced 363,300 tons of bauxite in the same period.

Moreover, the company produced 102,268 and 102,268 tons of alumina powder and aluminum hydrates in the same period respectively.

MA/IRN83048587