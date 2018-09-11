Iran’s aluminum consumption rate exceeds 12% higher than global average level

Completion of aluminum supply chain programs in the country will turn Iran into the 12th major producer of aluminum ingot in the world, he maintained.

He went on to say that 12% growth of aluminum consumption in Iran has exceeded the global average level, Karbasian noted.

Speaking on Tuesday in a ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for earmarking a parcel of land area for the construction of an 800,000-ton alumina powder production factory and also 160,000-ton aluminum rolling production plant in Parsian Energy Intensive Industrial Special Economic Zone (PEISEZ) in Lamard, Fars province, he said, “the aforementioned two projects can complete aluminum supply chain for export which can bring about high-added value for the country.”

He, who is the CEO of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said, “according to the Article 44 of the Constitution, government is obliged to support private sector for investing in production sector, so that the two giant projects will be funded by the private sector.”

Turning to 160,000-ton aluminum rolling production project in Lamard, he said, “this giant project will become operational by the yearend (to end March 20, 2019). In this case, Iran’s ranking in aluminum production will hit from 18th to 12th in the world, showing a considerable growth.”

