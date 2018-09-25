ECO, best option for regional coop.

He made the remarks at the 25th Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) late on Monday (New York local time), held on the sidelines of the seventy-third session of the UNGA.

He stressed the strategic significance of this regional treaty and called for the expansion and development of trade, business, economic and environmental cooperation among member states.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is important for the regional security and stability, he said, adding, “this organization still is the best option for multilateral cooperation among regional countries.”

Environmental challenges, boosting level of trade and business cooperation between regional countries, progressing intra-regional communications in terms of road transport as well as enhancing energy network are of the main and basic priorities of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Dehghani reiterated.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional economic organization founded by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan and Turkey it in 1964.

After the collapse of Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), Afghanistan, Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan joined this organization.

