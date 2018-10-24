Parl. submits Palermo, anti-laundering bills to Expediency Council

In two separate letters to Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi, Larijani handed the proposals on the country’s accession to the UN’s Palermo Convention and reforming the Money Laundering Act for further inspection and taking necessary measures in this regard.

The Parliament has approved the bill on the Palermo Convention, but the bill was rejected by the Guardian Council; then the Parliament insisted on its decision; and the case has been referred to the Expediency Council to make the final decision.

The Guardian Council has also returned the bill on the Money Laundering Act to the parliament for amendments.

Abbass Ali Kadkhodai, the Guardian Council spokesman, previously wrote on twitter that the amendments have been applied to the bills, but they await the Expediceny Council’s final decision.

Any bill that is proposed and approved by the Parliament needs the approval of the Guardian Council; in case of any differences of opinion or conflict between the two bodies, the issue will be submitted to the Expediency Council to take final decision.

