Iran representative holds meeting with GS1 head in China

According to the official website of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Islamic Republic of Iran, the president of Iran GS1 Seyed Hossein Pariab met and held a meeting with the president of GS1 Miguel A. Lopera on the sidelines of ‘GS1 Asia Pacific Regional Forum 2018’ which was in Macao, China on September 18-21.

The meeting focused on ways to attract foreign investment and using the Internet in new areas of business including Blockchain, e-commerce, and so on.

Pariab also exchanged views with Lopera on organizing the largest international e-commerce event in Iran and according to the Iran’s Industry Ministry’s report, the GS1 president expressed his full support for holding the event.

The president of Iran GS1 also said that the event will be held in early 2019 in Tehran. He further said that he had discussed such event with the representatives of Japan, India, Kong, China, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Cambodia, Macao, New Zealand, South Korea and Laos.

GS1 is a not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for business communication. The best known of these standards is the barcode, a symbol printed on products that can be scanned electronically. A number of 111 countries have joined the GS1 and act under its supervision.

Furthermore, GS1 Iran works under supervision of Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Islamic Republic of Iran.

KI/IRN83048618