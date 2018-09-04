Iran’s mobile internet speed exceeds global average

According to Speedtest Global Index, a website ranking mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world on a monthly basis, Iran is placed 107th in terms of fixed broadband speed, and 58th in terms of mobile internet speed.

Although the latest ranking for Iran’s mobile internet speed at 23.79Mbps (download) and 9.34Mbps (upload) shows one lost spot, the speed exceeds the global average of 22.81 download Mbps and 9.13 upload Mbps.

In fixed broadband, Iran has climbed two spots to stand at the still disappointing ranking of 107th. The fixed broadband internet speed in Iran is 12.14Mbps for download and 5.27Mbps for upload.

This is while the global average for fixed broadband internet speed is 46.41Mbps for download and 22.48Mbps for upload.

Qatar currently has the top spot for the fastest mobile internet of 62.63Mbps, and Singapore has the fastest fixed broadband internet of 181.47Mbps.

