Tehran to host 15th intl. conf. on cryptology

For the past fourteen years, the International ISC (Iranian Society of Cryptology) Conference on Information Security and Cryptology (ISCISC) has been the flagship conference in information security and cryptology in Iran.

This year, the 15th edition of the event, organized by Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University in Tehran, will be held from August 28th to 29th in cooperation with the Iranian Society of Cryptology.

Cryptology is the science of "turning information into code, decoding that information via a key, as well as breaking that code without a key in order to extract the information."

According to the Conference’s website, the objective of ISCISC 2018 is to bring together researchers, engineers, and practitioners interested in various aspects of information security and cryptology.

The conference aims to provide a forum for academicians, engineers, specialists, and students from all around the world to meet and discuss the latest developments in theory and practice in various areas of information security.

Industrial exhibitions are held in conjunction with the main conference. Keynote/plenary talks and panel discussions are another conference highlight.

The Conference raises discussions on a wide range of topics including fundamentals of cryptology, security of data, digital forensics, network security, cloud and big data security, and software and hardware implementation of cryptographic algorithms.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Debdeep Mukhopadhyay from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Dr. Christian Rechberger from Graz University of Technology, and Dr. Mahtab Mirmohseni from Sharif University of Technology.

