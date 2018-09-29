'Whole to Part' to vie at KısaKes Short Filmfest.

Directed by Vahid Hosseini-Nami, the 12-minute short film tells the story of a dictator's iron statue. While they topple the statue and melt into smaller objects, it keeps existing among people after the icon's metamorphosis.

'Whole to Part' has previously won the best experimental film award at the 34th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF).

KısaKes is a short film festival open to all short film makers from all over the world which initiated to give youth the possibility to express themselves through art and to share those expressions among themselves and their environment under the common language of cinema. The festival occurs two times in a year with its two different organizations.

LR/4412777