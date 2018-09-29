  1. Culture
29 September 2018 - 10:08

'Whole to Part' to vie at KısaKes Short Filmfest.

'Whole to Part' to vie at KısaKes Short Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian short flick 'Whole to Part' will go on screen at International KısaKes Short Film Festival in Istanbul.

Directed by Vahid Hosseini-Nami, the 12-minute short film tells the story of a dictator's iron statue. While they topple the statue and melt into smaller objects, it keeps existing among people after the icon's metamorphosis.

'Whole to Part' has previously won the best experimental film award at the 34th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF).

KısaKes is a short film festival open to all short film makers from all over the world which initiated to give youth the possibility to express themselves through art and to share those expressions among themselves and their environment under the common language of cinema. The festival occurs two times in a year with its two different organizations.

LR/4412777

News Code 138151
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News