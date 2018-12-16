‘Empty View’ nominated at China’s Micro Filmfest.

Directed by Ali Zare Ghanatnowi, ‘Empty View’ is the heartfelt story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

Full-length and short animations, documentaries and experimental films from different countries will vie for awards during the seven-day event.

The animated piece also went on screen during the California Independent Film Festival (CIFF), which was held in the city of Davis, California, on December 15.

‘Empty View’ has won several awards at international film festivals. Earlier in December, the animation snatched the Award of Excellence at Canada Shorts Film.

It has also won awards at the third Best Short Fest in Canada, the third Great Message International Film Festival in India and the Strasburg Film Festival in Virginia.

