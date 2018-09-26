Oppressed, freedom-seeking movements uniting against US: IRGC cmdr.

According to the IRGC official website ‘Sepahnews’, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks in Salman Farsi Festival on Wednesday, a day after US President Donald Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly in which he accused Iran of sowing ‘chaos, death and destruction.’

“You and your reactionary allies sow chaos, death and destruction in the region” Jafari said, adding “the direct and indirect crimes of the United States and its allies which support the domination system in Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Iran will never be forgotten by the Muslim and non-Muslim people of these countries.”

The IRGC commander referred to the Yemen humanitarian catastrophe, saying that the revolutionary and freedom-seeking people of Yemen are witnessing the US allies' crimes and bloodshed on a daily basis.

He further noted that participants in the UNGA session yesterday laughed at Trump’s lies and ridiculous remarks.

The IRGC commander called the United States the symbol of cruelty in the world, saying that the oppressed and freedom-seeking people of the world are getting together to unite against it.

“You're shrinking and if you keep going the same path, be sure that the world will witness the early decline of the United States.”

Jafari further dismissed the US president’s claim that Iranian president had requested for a meeting as ‘sheer lies’, adding “you must know that as long as the cruelty and oppression of the system of domination with the leadership and guidance of your imperialist system continues, the Iran and the majority of its people will not change their approach.”

He added that the Iranians' willingness to fight against oppression has its roots in Iranian culture.

MNA/4413482