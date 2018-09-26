UN Security Council’s meeting showed US is alone: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani held a press conference on Wednesday at the end of his trip to New York to attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly during which he said that “there are no further sanctions left that the US wants to impose [on Iran] in November.”

He said in the today’s session at the UN Security Council, which was chaired by Donald Trump, every country referred to the JCPOA as a diplomatic achievement that needs to be preserved.

Rouhani noted that the United States wanted to turn the UNSC session against Iran by changing the agenda of the meeting, while something different finally turned out and the session instead focused on non-proliferation.

The Iranian president further said that the meeting showed that the United States was alone as almost every country in the meeting supported the JCPOA and directly and indirectly condemned US action in withdrawing from the deal.

He added that in the 16 meetings he had had with heads of states on the trip to New York, they all had expressed their support for Iran nuclear deal.

Rouhani pointed out that the leaders had told him that the US had waited for Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA in order to push ahead with its own agenda.

To be updated…