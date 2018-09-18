Russia-Turkey summit 'important step to remove terrorists from region'

Speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Ghasemi said “Idlib situation is a very strategic and fundamental issue. Idlib continues to be under focus as a very serious issue in Syria in line with the efforts to fight against terrorism and fully remove their remains.”

Pointing to the measures taken recently regarding the issue, Ghasemi said Foreign Minister Javad Zarif paid a visit to Ankara and Damascus and then we held a trilateral meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about the Syrian crisis, in which many issues were resolved and put forward, and finally, due to some remaining ambiguities between the three founding members of Astana Peace Talks, Russia and Turkey began another round of negotiations.

"We have always been informed of ongoing developments and constant consultations between the three countries (Syria, Russia and Turkey) and nothing has been done without the other two knowing about it," Ghasemi said, according to IRNA.

Welcoming the agreement made by Turkey and Russia in Sochi to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib, he said, 'The summit between Turkish and Russian leaders and the agreement made about how to solve Idlib problem is an important step in expunging the remnant of the terrorists in Syria.'

The agreement can help put an end to the life of terrorist groups and restore peace in Syria through providing the required needs and considering all humanitarian aspects, Qasemi added.

He also hoped that the Sochi meeting can solve the problems of Syrian people and remove the violence-seeking forces from the Arab country, in line with positive framework of Astana talks and the Tehran summit.

