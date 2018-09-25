Iran to provide training courses for launching stem cell center in Syria

The document was signed between Tehran University of Medical Science (TUMS) and Damascus-based Children's University Hospital in Tehran with Syrian Ambassador to Iran Adnan Mahmoud in attendance.

As per the document, two Syrian specialists who have educated in France, along with four nurses and laboratory scientists will receive specialist training for launching a stem cell transplant center in the Children's University Hospital of Syria.

Appreciating the efforts for preparing the document, Syrian envoy said that this MoU will facilitate further academic cooperation between the two countries.

The Chancellor of TUMS Abbasali Karimi, for his part, pointed out the excellent level of political and strategic cooperation between the two countries but also mentioned the inadequacies felt in cultural, scientific, and educational sectors. Touching upon TUMS’ capabilities, he also said that the university is ready to enhance cooperation with Syria in other scientific areas as well.

MAH/4412043