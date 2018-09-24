Rezaei urges FM to adopt stricter stance on perpetrators of Ahvaz terrorist attack

Addressing the funeral ceremony of Iranians martyred in Ahvaz terrorist attack on Monday, Rezaei expressed his deep condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and noble nation of Khuzestan province and added, “terrorists committed heinous crime concurrent with the anniversary of Sacred Defense (eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988) at a place where it was a stronghold of resistance of Iranian nation during these eight years.”

Terrorist attack in Ahvaz had been completely orchestrated by agents of other countries, he said, adding, “it is clear that which countries have funded these terrorists and where they [terrorists] have been trained, Rezaei maintained.

Khuzestan province is an integral part of Iranian land and territory, he said, adding, “separating Khuzestan province from Iran is a dream devised by enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran that will never come true.”

Today, noble nation of Islamic Iran proved that people of Khuzestan province will always be harbinger and staunch supporter of the Islamic Revolution and the Establishment, so that malicious objectives of enemies of the country are doomed to failure.”

Rezaei once again called on the officials at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adopt the harshest and toughest stance on agents behind the terrorist attack in this southern city. Since all these terrorists have been trained in Denmark, the Netherlands and UK, Foreign Ministry should arrest them through diplomatic channels.”

