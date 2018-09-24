Iran’s freestyle team finishes third at Junior World C’ships

Iranian junior wrestlers earned one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in the event and repeated their third rank of the 2017 edition. Russia claimed the title with 182 points while the United States finished runner-up with 115.

In the final contest of men’s 92kg category, Iran’s Abbas Ali Foroutanrami defeated Alisher Yergali of Kazakhstan 11-0 and gained the sole gold medal of Iran in the event. He had outplayed Turkey’s Erhan Yaylaci 11-0, India’s Sanjeet Sanjeet 7-2 and Russia’s Khokh Khugaev 11-1 to reach the final match.

Iran’s Amirhossein Azim Maghsoudi secured berth to the final of 65kg category, however, settled for the silver after suffering a 7-8 defeat to Russia’s Saiyn Kazyryk in a thrilling encounter. He had defeated Slovakia’s Balazs Hakszer 4-0, Mongolia’s Bud Batbaatar 11-0 and Macedonia’s Fati Vejseli 10-0 before winning Nicolai Grahmez of Moldova 11-6 in the semifinal.

And in men’s 86kg category, Iran’s Seyedabbasali Hashemijouybari gained the bronze medal after edging Demur Megeneishvili of Georgia 6-5. He had lost the semifinal match to the gold medalist Arif Ozen of Turkey 3-4.

Junior World Championships started on September 17 in Slovakia’s Trnava and wrapped up on September 23.

Earlier, Iran’s Greco-Roman team claimed the title of the event.

