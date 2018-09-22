Iran to take part at 37th Uppsala filmfest. with 2 titles

Two award-winning Iranian films, including ‘Umbra’ and ‘Maned & Macho’, have been chosen to compete with 77 other titles at the international competition section of the 37th edition of Uppsala International Short Film Festival in Sweden.

Directed by Saeid Jafarian, 'Umbra' is about a young woman who realizes a few minutes after midnight that her partner has gone missing. Worried, she goes out to seek her partner in the darkness of the streets.

‘Maned & Macho’, directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, is an exquisitely hand-painted journey about an adolescent girl who rejects the social role she's meant to play and hides all her feelings and thoughts in a secret world filled with animal creatures.

The 37th Uppsala International Short Film Festival takes place 22-28 October 2018, screening 300 short films at four cinemas in central Uppsala.

