Iran dismisses as 'red herring' US claim over Rouhani's offer to meet Trump

Ghasemi dismissed the remarks made by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, quoted in a foreign media, about Iran's request to arrange a meeting with Donald Trump on the sidelines of 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, as "ridiculous and an effort to create a psychological atmosphere seeking specific purposes."

"Such remarks are psychological plots by media outlets used as a red herring to reverse reality in a clumsy way; these methods are perfectly known to us, and our history is full of these types of fake news against us," he noted.

"I repeat it once again that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never requested a meeting with Donald Trump," he further stressed.

Trump will host the UN Security Council on Wednesday, during a week of meetings marking 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. The session begins on Tuesday and runs for nine days.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that there was no point in a meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Donald Trump.

