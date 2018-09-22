  1. Politics
22 September 2018 - 09:42

Zarif:

​US a real threat to ME

​US a real threat to ME

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States is a real threat to the Middle East and to international peace and security.

In a Friday message posted on his tweeter account, Zarif urged the US to start acting like a ‘normal state’.

“It is true that there is a real threat to our region and to international peace and security,” he wrote, adding, “that threat is the Trump Administration’s sense of entitlement to destabilize the world along with rogue accomplices in our region,”

“The US must start acting like a normal state,” he highlighted and cited various examples of Trump Administration’s unusual measures:

MAH/PR

News Code 137934

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News