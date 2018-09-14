‘Everybody Knows’ to go on screen across Spain on Sep. 14

Oscar-blessed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’ 8th feature, ‘Everybody Knows’ stars the Oscar-winning Penélope Cruz as a mother (Carolina) who travels with her family from Buenos Aires back to her small hometown outside Madrid, Spain, for a celebration. The family’s trip is plagued by unexpected events that threaten to tear the loved ones apart.

Spain-set drama also stars Javier Bardem as Carolina’s husband.

The first screening of the movie began Wednesday night, in the presence of Minister of Culture and Sport José Girao, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero and many cultural and art experts in Spain. Girao called Farhadi's feature an honor for the Spanish cinema, and expressed his hope for the movie's success.

‘Everybody Knows’ opened the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in May and has participated in different film festivals, including 55th Antalya Filmfest., Dunav filmfest., 23rd Busan Filmfest., and Golden Apricot International Film Festival.

LR/4402819