Iran, Turkmenistan call for cementing bilateral, regional ties

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of Staff of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, arrived in Turkmenistan's capital on Wed. morning atop a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

While in Ashgabat, he first met and held talks with Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, during which the Iranian official thanked Turkmenistan’s president for his country’s constructive positions toward bilateral and regional ties, adding “the Islamic Republic of Iran has put cementing relations with its neighbors, particularly Turkmenistan, on top of its strategic policies.”

Vaezi then stressed the need for closer cooperation between the two countries to maintain peace and stability in the region and fight against terrorism.

The Iranian senior official also attached great importance to expansion of trade ties with Turkmenistan, saying it is imperative to facilitate conditions for boosting cooperation in transport and transit.

For his part, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said his country, ever since its independence, has supported Iran, noting that the two countries have stood by each other’s side during all regional developments.

He then called for closer cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, trade, and transport.

Iran has enough capacities to meet Turkmenistan’s economic and trade needs, he added.

He also attached great importance to Tehran and Ashgabat’s economic cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

