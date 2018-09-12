Rouhani’s chief of staff lands in Turkmenistan

The chief of staff of Iranian president has arrived in Ashgabat this morning atop a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

Vaezi is accompanied by senior officials from ministries of foreign affairs, petroleum, economy, roads and urban development, energy and the Central Bank of Iran.

While in Ashgabat, Vaezi is scheduled to hold talks with senior officials of Turkmenistan, including President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow, and a number of other ministers and officials.

