Some agreements made on establishment of Iran-Turkmenistan shipping line: road min.

The Iranian minister noted that “expansion of trade and economic ties as well as transportation, railway, maritime, road and air relations, and making accelerating decisions was the issue of high importance to the participating countries in the first Caspian Economic Forum” (which was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza on August 11-12, 2019).

“Among the most important discussion made with Turkmens was the development of maritime relations and establishment of a joint shipping line beside completion of North-South corridor and removal of impediments,” he added.

Earlier this month Eslami visited Turkmenistan with a 75-member delegation, led by Vice President Jahangiri, to attend the First Caspian Sea Economic Forum.

During his visit, the official held talks with several senior officials from Turkmenistan’s ministries of railways and Trade and Foreign Economic Relations to discuss expansion of ties in various areas, especially in transportation.

HJ/mrud.ir 20626