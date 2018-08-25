  1. Economy
25 August 2018 - 16:42

Energy min.:

Iran resumes power supplies to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan

Iran resumes power supplies to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said Sat. that Iran has resumed electricity supplies to neighboring countries after it overcame its domestic power shortage.

“Iran is committed to supplying electricity to neighboring countries of Iraq, Pakistan and Afghniastan,” Ardakanian told reporters on Saturday, while he did not reject the possibility to import power from some other neighboring countries as well.

Iran cut electricity supplies to Iraq due to unpaid bills as well as a sharp rise in domestic consumption during the hot days in summer back in July.

The Iranian energy minister said that the Iraqi side has started paying its accumulated bills, calling for an acceleration in the process of payments.

He also said that Iran will probably import power from Turkmenistan and Armenia if necessary.

In response to a question regarding the exit of Siemens company from Iran, he said that the German firm is fulfilling its commitments in gas power plants and is still committed to its obligations.

KI/IRN83011144

News Code 137086
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News