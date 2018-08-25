Iran resumes power supplies to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan

“Iran is committed to supplying electricity to neighboring countries of Iraq, Pakistan and Afghniastan,” Ardakanian told reporters on Saturday, while he did not reject the possibility to import power from some other neighboring countries as well.

Iran cut electricity supplies to Iraq due to unpaid bills as well as a sharp rise in domestic consumption during the hot days in summer back in July.

The Iranian energy minister said that the Iraqi side has started paying its accumulated bills, calling for an acceleration in the process of payments.

He also said that Iran will probably import power from Turkmenistan and Armenia if necessary.

In response to a question regarding the exit of Siemens company from Iran, he said that the German firm is fulfilling its commitments in gas power plants and is still committed to its obligations.

KI/IRN83011144