5 September 2018 - 16:40

Turkmenistan bans goods transit to Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad customs

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for Exports Bureau Ali-Akbar Shamani revealed the prohibition of Turkmenistan for forwarding transit trucks carrying goods to Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad Customs.

In a letter sent to the executive customs offices of the country, he stated, “considering the letter of observer of Khorasan province Customs and director general of Mashhad customs with regard to the prohibition of Turkmenistan government from entry of trucks carrying goods to the destination of Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad Customs, it is cordially requested to inform the case to the concerned officials at the customs in the nationwide. However, customs officials are kindly urged to prevent forwarding trucks carrying goods to the destination of Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad Customs and Turkmenistan until further notice.”

