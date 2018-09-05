Turkmenistan bans goods transit to Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad customs

In a letter sent to the executive customs offices of the country, he stated, “considering the letter of observer of Khorasan province Customs and director general of Mashhad customs with regard to the prohibition of Turkmenistan government from entry of trucks carrying goods to the destination of Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad Customs, it is cordially requested to inform the case to the concerned officials at the customs in the nationwide. However, customs officials are kindly urged to prevent forwarding trucks carrying goods to the destination of Tajikistan via Iran’s Lotfabad Customs and Turkmenistan until further notice.”

