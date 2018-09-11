Iran to participate in ITU Congress

Siamak Amiri, head of the international committee of the Iranian federation, is also accompanying Sabour.

This year’s edition of ITU Congress will be held on September 12 in Australia’s Gold Coast.

According to ITU official website, the congress is the general assembly of the members of the National Federations and Continental Confederations of ITU and is its highest authority. It is organized annually, generally in connection with the World Triathlon Grand Final. Only members in good standing are entitled to take part in voting on resolutions or elections at the Congress. Elections are held every 4 years in the year of the Summer Olympics.

The main business of the ITU Congress is to admit new members and approve the current membership, set the aims of ITU and decide all matters of common interest to the sport, elect the President, table officers, Executive Board members and committee members, and adopt the budget for the following year, among others.

