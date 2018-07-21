Sergio Santos named as Iran’s new triathlon coach

Santos is among top triathlon coaches of the world who has participated in last four Olympics with Brazil and Portugal’s teams. He has snatched 50 different medals during his career as an athlete and its 15 years that he has focused on coaching.

As per the agreement, Santos will regularly visit Iran to coach the national triathlon team and also Iranian assistant coaches. He will also provide training programs and supervise the developments of athletes via assistants while he is not in Iran.

Santos arrived at Tehran last night and is due to meet with Iranian triathlon athletes today in Azadi Sports Complex.

MAH/4352377