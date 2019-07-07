20 countries participating in Iran-ITU joint workshop on digital economy

Participants come from Australia, England, and some countries of southeastern Asian and the Middle East to attend the event which is underway from July 6 to 10 in the Iranian capital.

Digital economy refers to an economy that is based on digital computing technologies. It is also sometimes called the Internet Economy, New Economy, or Web Economy.

The digital economy is one of the main sources for job creation in different countries and Iran is not an exception and the workshop paves the way for the faculty to start activities in this field.

According to the faculty’s website, the main objectives of this face-to-face workshop are to inform and create awareness of the use of telecommunications or ICT in support of the digital economy and society; share international best practices on Digital Transformation, and build capacity and skills development in the digital era through digital transformation.

The headline topics of the event are the role of innovation and new technologies for achieving SDGs, digital transformation and the digital economy, fostering innovation in the workplace and the community, modern design processes and methodologies, technology skill development for employment and business growth and introduction to mobile app development.

