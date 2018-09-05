Iran’s military power is of defensive, deterrence nature

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks in a meeting with the commanders of IRGC Navy on Wednesday.

“Iran sends a message of peace and friendship to the Persian Gulf states and seeks to establish joint cooperation with them without the presence of foreign forces,” Jafari said.

Saying that the enemies have sought to topple the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he said that the enemies’ threats have always been turned into an opportunity for Iran.

He said the main responsibility of the IRGC is preserving the Islamic Revolution in all fields, including virtual space.

The IRGC commander stressed that an Islamic management model should be applied to all areas based on the people’s needs.

The top commander said that IRGC with a number of 2,000 Beit ol-Moqaddas brigades, 100 Imam Hossein defensive brigades, 100 Ashura and Fatemeh al-Zahra brigades in addition to hundreds of thousands of Basijis is ready to confront enemies’ threats against the Islamic Republic.

KI/4395159