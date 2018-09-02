Iran, Russia, Syria, Iraq hold security meeting in Baghdad

Delegations from Iraq, Syria, Russia and Iran, led by their respective deputy chiefs of staff, held a quadrilateral security meeting on Saturday in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation and coordination in terms of security and intelligence between them.

In recent years, members of the committee have succeeded in tracking the movements of terrorists at the joint borders of Iraq and Syria, destroying hundreds of terrorists, as well as preventing ISIL from reoccupying Iraq and Syria through security and intelligence cooperation.

Deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Ghadir Nezamipour said on the sidelines of the meeting that these collaborations can have a huge impact on information and exchange of experiences in the fight against terrorism. He described the coordination to support the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq as another result of the quadrilateral meetings in recent years.

The four countries had created joint operations to coordinate the fight against ISIL, now driven out of all urban centres in Iraq and largely confined to desert holdouts in Syria.

