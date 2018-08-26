‘Iran willing to deepen ties with Qatar’: Rouhani

Speaking with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said, “there are ample potentials and opportunities for cementing relations between Iran and Qatar in political and economic fields and there is no obstacle on the way of deepening these relations.”

He also highlighted the need to encourage investors and traders in both countries to have broader cooperation with each other, saying, “deepening port and maritime cooperation and creating a joint shipping line can help boost trade between the two countries.”

Rouhani also referred to the capabilities of Iranian companies to work in construction projects in Qatar, adding, “Iranian companies are completely ready to export their technical and engineering services to Qatar, especially for carrying out projects related to 2022 World Cup.”

There is no doubt that with the will of the two governments, relations between the two countries will further deepen to serve the interests of the two nations more than before, said Rouhani, mentioning US’ violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He also went on to describe the political stances of countries, especially Europe, Russia, China, Turkey and other neighboring states, including Qatar in supporting the nuclear deal and countering illegal sanctions and stressed that these stances should be complemented with practical measures.

Rouhani also invited Emir of Qatar to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit, which is to be held in Tehran on October 13-15.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for his part, said that “Qatar is willing to develop all-inclusive relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also referred to the friendly ties between the two countries in different fields, and appreciated Iran’s constructive stances in relation to the Qatari crisis.

“Thanks to the integrity and solidarity of Qatari people and cooperation and help of friend countries, especially Iran, we have overcome the issues of the unjust, cruel siege and we will never forget Iran’s stances in this regard,” he continued.

He also emphasized his country's opposition to violation of the JCPOA and any intensification of tensions in US-Iran relations, adding, “the Qatari government has always sought to consolidate its relations with Tehran and supports peaceful solutions to political problems.”

