Claims on Rouhani-Trump meeting at UN General Assembly "baseless"

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vaezi pointed to the possible planning for President Rouhani’s attendance at the UN General Assembly later this month in New York, and said “Mr. Rouhani is scheduled to meet with some heads of states, in addition to delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly.”

He underlined that “participation in the annual UN summit is the cheapest and fastest way to meet and negotiate with many heads of states over bilateral and international issues.”

Criticizing the comments on President Rouhani’s visit to New York, for the purpose of meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Vaezi said “it seemed so weird, because it was really surprising that a distinguished person puts forward these “baseless” claims, which have never been mentioned.”

"Today, the triangle of the United States, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia, in a concerted manner, have planned to impose political and economic pressures against the Islamic Republic, launching a psychological war to influence the people's perceptions of the Islamic system," Vaezi added.

