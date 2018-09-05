5 Iranian titles to vie at 23rd Busan Filmfest.

The movies selected to vie at this year’s edition of Busan Film Festival include ‘Gold Carrier’ by Turaj Aslani, which will compete in New Currents, and ‘3 Faces’ by Jafar Panahi, and ‘Sly’ by Kamal Tabrizi.

Iran and Afghanistan’s joint production ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ directed by Jamshid Mahmudi will be screened in A Window on Asian Cinema section.

The movie is about an afghan refugee, Azim, who works at the municipality at night, and lives in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of entire family, he has to choose between his own life and his mother’s whom he has always claimed as the most important person in his life.

‘Everybody Knows’ by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been selected for the World Cinema competition of the South Korean festival.

Farhadi’s latest flick opened Cannes Film Festival this year, and will have international screenings in Argentina from 6 Sep., Spain from 14 Sep., Germany from 7 Sep., and Italy from 8 November.

The Spanish-language psychological thriller, written and directed by Farhadi, stars the Oscar-winning Penélope Cruz as a mother (Carolina) who travels with her family from Buenos Aires back to her small hometown outside Madrid, Spain, for a celebration. The family’s trip is plagued by unexpected events that threaten to tear the loved ones apart.

Last year’s Busan award for best film in New Currents went to Mohsen Gharaei’s feature film 'Blockage'.

The 23rd edition of Busan Film Festival will be held on 4-13 October 2018.

MS