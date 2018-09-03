MNA chief calls for tapping OANA capacity for media diplomacy

The Managing Director of Mehr News Agency Ali Asgari extended congratulations to Iranian state-owned IRNA News Agency on Monday for successful hosting of the 43rd Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Tehran.

He attached great deal of importance to being active in OANA describing the organization as a powerful tool for developing media diplomacy and called for tapping more of the capacity of the regional entity.

He also asserted that IRNA has a bold role with a great deal of influence in the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies.

“The IRNA News Agency, as one of the members directing the scene among the OANA members. Iran was expected to host at least one of the previous editions of these annual meetings and OANA members frequently asked for holding the technical committee meetings in Iran, and as a result IRNA agreed to host it that was a right decision,” he underlined.

“The unrealistic image that the opposition media have relayed of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 40 years of the Revolution’s life has been recounting that Iran was an isolated country grappling with many problems,” he added.

“In the recent period that Trump has become the president of US and extremists are holding the sway in US, this kind of projection has been intensified claiming that Iran has got stuck in a deadlock because of the sanctions,” Asgari reiterated.

He added that developing regional unions in different areas of politics, economy, and society will break the false representation and will deliver a real image of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the world.

