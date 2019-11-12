OANA picks Iran's IRNA as next host

The OANA General Assembly kicked off in Seoul last Wednesday and was wrapped up on Friday. Official South Korean News Agency (Yonhap) will preside over the organization until next term as the host of the General Assembly. OANA 's members voted in favor of IRNA to host the next General Assembly in 2022.

Zia Hashmi, IRNA's Managing Director, told a gathering of members of the OANA in Seoul on Friday that as a longtime member of the union, IRNA has always strived to help OANA's goals and believes that the media nowadays requires innovative initiatives in the field of collective cooperation for making progress.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) is an association of news agencies from UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) member states in the Asia-Pacific region.

It was formed in 1961 on UNESCO's initiative. It provides a news wire service containing articles donated by its members. OANA currently has 44 members from 35 countries in the Asia Pacific region. Its General Assembly is organized every three years.

MNA/PR