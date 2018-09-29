  1. Politics
Iran congratulates Nakhala on appointment as new head of Islamic Jihad

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Sat. congratulated Ziad al-Nakhala on appointment as the new leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Islamic Jihad movement announced on Friday that Ziad al-Nakhala has been chosen to lead the Palestinian group, replacing Ramadhan Shalah.

In a message published on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the appointment of Ziad al-Nakhala as the new secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The Iranian parliamentary official also hailed the significant role of Palestinian resistance group, including its leaders and members, in thwarting the malicious goals of the Zionist regime of Israel.

He further announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to stand beside the oppressed people of Palestine and Palestinian resistance until the liberation of Muslim’s first Qibla (Holy Quds).

At the end, Iranian parliament speaker's special aide wished success to al-Nakhala and the resilient people of Palestine.

